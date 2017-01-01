- Homepage Featured
Current Issue
Let’s All Admit We Love a Stranger
“I feel like I don’t know you anymore.” Usually, we think this means the end of a relationship. What if it means a relationship can finally … More
Screen Wise: Using Technology in Developmentally Appropriate Ways
Our digital companions go everywhere with us. The attractive, colorful screens on our smartphones, laptops and tablets allow us to keep in touch, … More
Technology With A Purpose: Teaching Kids How To Use Technology To Improve Our World
The term “technology” today often implies the constantly advancing devices at our fingertips: smartphones, laptops, smartwatches and tablets. For … More
Motivating Mouths: Help Create A Strong Relationship Between Your Child and Brushing
“Did you remember to brush your teeth?” I said to my then 7-year-old son. “Yes mom. You can check, even my toothbrush is wet,” he said, smiling … More
Reflexology and Self-Care
It can be very relaxing to have your hands and feet pampered, no matter what your age. We don’t really think about how hard our extremities work for … More
Be the Change: Igniting the Learning Process
Much like football coaches, Natalie Lalaguna and Jessica Ditzler work to inspire, direct, educate, lead and organize - not on the field, but in the … More
Localicious: Delectable Dairy Alternatives
These days, more and more people are searching for alternatives to dairy products. As dairy-free options become more popular, they are also getting … MoreParent to Parent Blog
Parent to Parent Blog
I learned about Kelvin Doe, a remarkable 15-year old from Sierra Leone, on the Internet. A short fil … MoreWould You Like to Strengthen Your Relationships & Build Emotional Resilience? Become an Emotions Coach…
Maybe you’ve read about emotional intelligence and yet after reading the books you’re still left wit … More
I don’t know about you, but I’m always glad when summer finally arrives with the promise of wildflow … MoreWhat Messages Are You Sending? Learn How to Create More Peaceful, Loving Relationships Without Saying a Word
Raise your hand if you would prefer more peace and less conflict in your relationships and in your h … More
For parents, raising children is not a “What’s in it for me?” proposition. To the contrary, parentin … More
February 2017
Lucas, age, 8 enjoys Minecraft, Legos and Star Wars. Elliot, age 5 enjoys drawing, painting & playing outside. She and her brother attend Grant Elementary School. The children’s father is Dr. Enos Heinzen, from Moore & Pascarella dental practice in Redding.
See More: Cover Photography
-
Parent to Parent Blog
I learned about Kelvin Doe, a remarkable 15-year old from Sierra Leone, on the Internet. A short fil … [...]Would You Like to Strengthen Your Relationships & Build Emotional Resilience? Become an Emotions Coach…
Maybe you’ve read about emotional intelligence and yet after reading the books you’re still left wit … [...]
I don’t know about you, but I’m always glad when summer finally arrives with the promise of wildflow … [...]