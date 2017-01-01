- Homepage Featured
Other Endings by Cody Lakin
Cody Lakin, 21, is the author of a recently published book called Other Endings, a fiction novel about a lonely, depressed man named Lester Halley who …
Localicious: Food for Thought
Since the 1800s, people have said, "You are what you eat." With today's fast-paced lifestyle and an overabundance of junk food readily available, that …
Practice Makes Perfect
"Practice makes perfect" was the first thing my piano teacher ever told me. I started lessons in the first grade, mainly because my brother did. From …
Starting on the Right Note: Music lessons give children lifelong benefits
Recite the alphabet. Can you do it without mentally singing the tune you learned in preschool? The songs we learn as children influence how we think …
Teens, Depression and Nutrition: Assessment and Support
According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) approximately 1 in 5 youths ages 13 to 18 experience a severe mental disorder at some …
A Mother’s Journey: Teenage Depression
As a mother it is hard not to feel guilty when you realize your child is suffering. I remember wishing my first baby had come with a care manual, but …
Payday & Tax Expectations For Teens
An excellent time to discuss taxes and withholdings with your teen is at the start of his or her employment when he is filling out a W-4 tax form. …
North State Arts Are Alive and Well
I am often surprised to hear that some people in our North State community believe the majority of schools have eliminated important curricula, …
Pros and Cons of Teen Jobs
There are arguments both for and against a teenager getting a job, especially when employment happens during the school year. Jobs can teach teenagers …
Be the Change: Daniel DeRoss – Educate, Correct, Restore
Daniel DeRoss, a successful athlete, stellar teacher, role model and coach has had a positive impact in Siskiyou County by supporting and believing in …
Money Wisdom: Growing Savvy Spenders
We have all heard the old adage, "money doesn't grow on trees." While most adults can attest to the truth in that saying, we can also take a lesson …
Parent to Parent Blog
I learned about Kelvin Doe, a remarkable 15-year old from Sierra Leone, on the Internet. A short fil …
Maybe you've read about emotional intelligence and yet after reading the books you're still left wit …
I don't know about you, but I'm always glad when summer finally arrives with the promise of wildflow …
Raise your hand if you would prefer more peace and less conflict in your relationships and in your h …
For parents, raising children is not a "What's in it for me?" proposition. To the contrary, parentin …
January 2017
Henry Reed, age 13 enjoys Science, Kuk Sul (a Korean martial art), drawing, and playing the drums.
