Homepage Featured

Current Issue

North State Arts Are Alive and Well I am often surprised to hear that some people in our North State community believe the majority of schools have eliminated important curricula, … More

Practice Makes Perfect “Practice makes perfect” was the first thing my piano teacher ever told me. I started lessons in the first grade, mainly because my brother did. From … More

Pros and Cons of Teen Jobs There are arguments both for and against a teenager getting a job, especially when employment happens during the school year. Jobs can teach teenagers … More

Localicious: Food for Thought Since the 1800s, people have said, “You are what you eat.” With today’s fast-paced lifestyle and an overabundance of junk food readily available, that … More

Money Wisdom: Growing Savvy Spenders We have all heard the old adage, “money doesn’t grow on trees.” While most adults can attest to the truth in that saying, we can also take a lesson … More

Other Endings by Cody Lakin Cody Lakin, 21, is the author of a recently published book called Other Endings, a fiction novel about a lonely, depressed man named Lester Halley who … More

Teens, Depression and Nutrition: Assessment and Support According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) approximately 1 in 5 youths ages 13 to 18 experience a severe mental disorder at some … More

A Mother’s Journey: Teenage Depression As a mother it is hard not to feel guilty when you realize your child is suffering. I remember wishing my first baby had come with a care manual, but … More

Payday & Tax Expectations For Teens An excellent time to discuss taxes and withholdings with your teen is at the start of his or her employment when he is filling out a W-4 tax form. … More

Starting on the Right Note: Music lessons give children lifelong benefits Recite the alphabet. Can you do it without mentally singing the tune you learned in preschool? The songs we learn as children influence how we think … More

See All This Month's New Articles